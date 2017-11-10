Hudson Valley Veterans Can Get a Complimentary Car Wash

A lot of businesses here in the Hudson Valley and beyond will be honoring the men and women that have served or are serving our country for Veterans Day. Our friends at Foam & Wash Car Wash are among those businesses.

Today, Nov. 10 and tomorrow, Nov. 11, Foam & Wash Car Wash wants to say thank you by offering every active and retired veteran a complimentary Simoniz Hot Wax and Shine car wash. Visit any the following Foam and Wash locations. In Poughkeepsie, on North Grand Avenue or on Route 9 across from the Poughkeepsie Galleria, in Wappingers Falls on Route 9 by the Outback Steak House, in Fishkill on Route 9 and Merritt Boulevard, in Newburgh on Route 32 by McDonalds and in New Windsor on Route 32 at the 5 Corners.