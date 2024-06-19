Abandoned Baby Deer in Your Yard? Here’s What to Do

Reports of abandoned baby deer are on the rise in New York this month. If one happens to appear in your yard, there may be reason to intervene.

The general rule says to "leave nature be," and in most instances, this is true. However, there are some situations where an animal could use the assistance of a friendly human. It's important to know when to step in and when to let nature take over.

Baby Deer Left in New York Yards

When we first moved into our home over 25 years ago we were surprised to find two fawns sleeping in the backyard one afternoon. There were no other deer anywhere to be found, just these defenseless little babies who looked scared and tired.

In reality, these baby deer were not abandoned and were not defenseless at all.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, It's usually normal for a mother deer to leave their offspring for periods of time in a safe and quiet place. A mother deer will hide the fawns while she's occupied feeding so as not to attract predators. The baby deer are equipped with some good hiding skills including dots on their back to mimic sunlight on the forest floor. Aside from camouflage, fawns also have a very weak scent so as not to attract the attention of other animals that may do them harm.

In most situations, the mother deer will return to the fawns after feeding and continue stowing them away until they are strong enough to follow behind and run from predators if necessary.

When to Intervene When Fawns are Hiding in Your Yard

The National Wildlife Federation says that there are some instances when homeowners should contact animal control. If it's clear that the fawn is badly injured and has been left in your yard for unusually long periods it may have been abandoned. Also, if the baby deer are located in the vicinity of a dead adult animal, they will require assistance from a wildlife rehabilitator.

