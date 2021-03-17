The longest tubing trip in New York, on the oldest natural attraction in the United States, will be back to floating for 2021 after COVID closed it last year.

Explore the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks this summer as you take a trip to Ausable Chasm to enjoy hiking, camping, whitewater rafting or tubing.

Float tours are very popular in the summer and may be more so this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. You're advised to arrive as early in the day as possible to avoid a possible wait. Reservations aren't available, so you may have to wait 30 minutes or more after 12pm.

Tubes and life jackets are provided for anyone 13 and older.

For the more adventurous, there's rafting that includes a few rapids, rock climbing, rappelling and hiking the beautiful trails along the Ausable Chasm.

Since 1870, more than 10 million visitors have witnessed what mother nature has provided: a uniquely-carved, vertical-walled canyon made of 500 million year old rock.

Ausable Chasm is 12 miles South of Plattsburgh, New York and is a must visit. Find out everything there is to see and do at AusableChasm.com.

Ausable Chasm Lantern Tours

Discover the beauty of Ausable Chasm at night on a lantern tour.

When dusk falls, you'll enter the chasm at the rim and descent into the deep, dark canyon 150 feet below, walking along the legendary Ausable River. You'll get to explore the dark shadows of the chasm walls in an awe-inspiring sight. End your tour with a campfire and marshmallow toast.

Lanterns are provided, but you can bring your own (battery powered lanterns only). Flashlights are not allowed.

Water or other beverages are strongly recommended but no alcohol is allowed.

The guided Lantern Tour lasts 2 hours, starting at dusk and is open to anyone 10 years of age or older.

Lantern Tours are offered Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays.

Learn more at AusableChasm.com.

