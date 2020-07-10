Flash Flood Watch Issued For Hudson Valley For Tropical Storm Fay

Just a few days after parts of the region flooded, the Hudson Valley is forecast to see another "widespread soaker."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties from 6 a.m. Friday until Saturday morning.

Heavy rain showers and embedded thunderstorms are forecast through Friday evening. A total of 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts possible, officials say.

The National Weather Service also believes torrential rainfall within a short period of time will be possible and this could lead to flooding of low lying, urban and poor drainage areas.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Dutchess, Ulster, Greene and Columbia counties from noon on Friday until Saturday morning.

Tropical low pressure moving up the mid-Atlantic coastline will bring periods of showers to the region Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Rainfall rates may reach up to one inch per hour, which could likely lead to flooding, officials say.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

As Tropical Storm Fay makes its way to the region, Hudson Valley Weather says nor’easter-like conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday. Hudson Valley Weather predicts two to four inches for rain for the Hudson Valley along with gusty winds.

"The Hudson Valley will see a widespread soaker," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on its website.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed state agencies to strategically deploy response resources as heavy rains are expected across much of the state in the coming days.

"With widespread thunderstorms expected across the state and heavy rain and flash flooding expected to hit New York City and Long Island in the coming days, I am urging all New Yorkers to stay alert and be careful during these potentially severe weather conditions," Cuomo said. "I am deploying state personnel and resources to communities across the state to ensure they have the support they need to respond to anything Mother Nature may throw our way."