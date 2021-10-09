Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew Hits Poughkeepsie Store Shelves

The Hudson Valley is now home to one of the weirdest drinks ever concocted. Here's where you can get it.

There's a lot of people who love spicy food. Since we're here in the Hudson Valley that typically involves chicken wings. Some of the hottest wings in New York maybe even the country can be found at AJ Cafe in Wappingers Falls.

Most people don't want their soda to be spicy but if anyone does we may have found the perfect refreshment for you.

When it was first announced that Mountain Dew was making a Flamin' Hot flavor many people thought that they were getting pranked. The announcement was very real the the soda is finally here. People all over the Hudson Valley are trying to get their hands on it but where do you even find a can?

If you're looking for strange and delicious snacks that might be hard to find then there's only one place in the the Hudson Valley where you can check.

HV Exotics specializes in exotic and weird snacks that have been made all over the globe. They've got popular snacks with flavors that are popular in Brazil, Japan and Australia and they've even got the new Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew.

If you're brave enough to try to do the new spicy dew then you know where you can find it.

HV Exotics is located in the Poughkeepsie Galleria on 2001 South Rd in Poughkeepsie.

Hudson Valley Exotics

What do you think it tastes like? Mountain Dew claims it's their most extreme flavor yet. Let me know how it is.