Flags Lowered in Hudson Valley To Honor COVID-19 Victims

Flags are being lowered in the Hudson Valley to honor the over 6,200 New Yorkers who lost their lives to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, for the second straight day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported the highest single-day death toll due to COVID-19 in New York. 779 New Yorkers died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo directed flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of those we have lost to COVID-19. The flags will remain lowered while New York is on PAUSE.

Following the governor's directive, officials from the Hudson Valley announced flags will be lowered.

“Today sadly marks the announcement of the highest single-day total deaths in New York State resulting from COVID-19," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement. "Flags at Dutchess County Government buildings have been lowered to half-staff as we mourn the loss of our neighbors, but remain steadfast and vigilant in our fight to flatten the curve and end the scourge of this virus. Flags will continue to remain at half-staff until further notice in honor of the lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic. We shall fly our flags at half-staff in their honor and to serve as a remembrance of their lives. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those lost during these times."

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell has ordered all U.S. flags on county properties to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of all those who have been lost to COVID-19.

“We are a small county and these are not just numbers to us, the people we have lost are our friends and loved ones,” Odell said. “We will honor their memories as we continue to be vigilant against the spread of this virus."