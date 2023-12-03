Five Vehicles To Avoid For New York State Winters

The snow is flying in portions of New York State. The lake effect machine and the cold air are making for a tricky commute this week as more than a foot of snow fell in some areas Monday.

Are you prepared? Have you gotten the shovels, coats, gloves, and winter hats ready? If not, now would be a good time to think about them.

If you drive in New York State, you know that the conditions can change instantly. Those who live in an area with frequent lake-effect snow storms know that the driving conditions can go from dry and clear to ice and snow within a mile or two. Having the right car or truck can make all the difference.

While it is true that the right vehicle, with the proper tires, makes a huge difference, being smart and making good decisions on the road is also a must. Most of the traffic tie-ups are a result of a driver making a bad decision to either stop and get stuck or go too fast and slide off the road.

There are two dangerous drivers on the roads in the winter; those who are speeding and those who are way under speed. If you are behind someone who is going too slow, it can make for a longer commute than necessary and it can be a little scary to watch someone speed past you on a snow-covered road. The ideal way to drive is a steady and manageable speed for the conditions on the road.

