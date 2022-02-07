25 Years Later: Police Still Investigating Dutchess County Cold Case Murder

This past Saturday, February 5th, marked the 25th anniversary of the homicide of a former Valley Central School District assistant superintendent, a 47-year-old LaGrange man named Richard H. Aderson.

New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks continue to investigate the homicide.

On February 5, 1997, at approximately 6 pm, New York State Police responded to the former Exit 12 of Route 84 in the town of Fishkill, in the area of Route 52, after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot. The call was from Aderson himself.

It was reported that Aderson was traveling east on I-84 in a 1995 four-door Volvo sedan when he got in a fender bender about four miles east of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge toll plaza. After the accident, both cars pulled over to the side of the road near the then Exit 12 in Fishkill and engaged in a verbal altercation. It was then that Aderson called 911 to report that he had been shot. He was able to provide Dutchess County 911 with information about the suspect and vehicle, who had fled eastbound on I-84. Aderson was being transported to St Luke's Hospital in Newburgh when he succumbed to his injuries.

The description of the suspect from Aderson was a white male with a medium complexion, approximately 6 feet tall, thin, and in his late 40's to 50. He was described as having a receding hairline and was wearing aviator-type eyeglasses and had a thin nose. The vehicle was described as a Jeep Cherokee that was believed to be green in color and possibly with New Hampshire license plates.

In the years since his murder, over 3,000 leads have been investigated, with members of local law enforcement agencies traveling across New England following reports. Even to this day, 25 years later, anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Wappinger by calling (845) 677-7300 and referring to case # 3021797.

