Go Fish New York! Time to Go Get That Walleye!

For many May 1 is a great day. If you love to fish, then May 1 in New York State is an awesome day. While each fish or game has its own 'season' May 1 allows fishers, or anglers to cast their rod and reel for a few types of fish that can be found all throughout the state.

Which fish can be caught (legally) after this May 1 start of the season?

Thousands Attend Massive Ice Fishing Tournament On Minnesota's Gull Lake Getty Images loading...

The fish that can be caught include, Walleye, Northern Pike, Pickerel, and Tiger Muskellunge, the latter of which is more commonly known as a Tiger Muskie. While the season for these fish begins on May 1, there are other fish that you can also catch because their season began on April 1. The April 1 season includes Lake Trout, Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout.

Are there more rules as to what kinds of fish you can catch in New York State?

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash loading...

Yes, there are rules as to the minimum size for the fish for you to keep, and there are also restrictions as to where you can catch them. For example, the trout mentioned above need to be caught in a lake or a pond, not a river.

Where can you find a complete list of regulations for fishing and hunting in New York State?

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation or the DEC is the best resource.

Just in case you need to know, the current state record for the largest Walleye caught is from a person who caught it in the St Lawrence River at 18 lb. 2 oz.

