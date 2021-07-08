3 Fireworks Display to See Post 4th of July in the Hudson Valley

Don't you just love the excitement of the Fourth of July weekend? Growing up, I used to be excited to watch fireworks, play with sparklers and run through sprinklers during this holiday weekend.

As an adult, I look forward to seeing friends and family for a gathering. Even up to this year, I was super excited to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July. There is something about it that makes me feel extra American.

Depending on where you were in the Hudson Valley, you may have or heard fireworks. I was thankfully able to watch a fireworks show. However, I am still looking forward to everything coming up during one of the best months of the year: July.

Are you in the mood for even more fireworks? Here are a few places you can continue the Independence Day energy this month.

On July 9, July 16 and July 23, there will be fireworks at Playland in Rye, NY.

At 9:15PM the fireworks show will begin. This will take place at the Playland Amusement Park. The address is 1 Playland Pkwy in Rye.

On July 10, there will be fireworks in Plattekill, NY.

The show begins at dusk and admission is free. This is fun for the whole family. The rain date is July 11 and the address is Thomas Felton Park, 11 Platura Rd in Modena.

On July 17, there will be a fireworks show at Freedom Fest in Montgomery, NY.

Fireworks will begin at dusk during this festival. There will be live music, food and beverages on-site. The address is at the Orange County Arboretum at 211 NY 416 in Montgomery.

Did you see any fireworks this year? Will you be attending these events? Let us know below.