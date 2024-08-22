Firearms, Narcotics and Over a Dozen Suspects Arrested in Massive Orange County Raid

Over recent months, a number of high profile raids have been carried out by various members and departments that make up New York State law enforcement. The latest raid was carried out earlier this week with participating departments and agencies being successful in not only getting both firearms and illegal narcotics off the street, but also apprehending over a dozen suspects in the process.

Newburgh, New Windsor and State Police Raids in Orange County

All the details from this latest raid was detailed in a press release issued by the New York State Police. According to the release, members of the New York State Police Troop F Violent Gangs Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) and the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) had made multiple successful purchases for both firearms and illegal narcotics in Orange County.

Canva Canva loading...

The multiple undercover purchases in the investigation aided in law enforcement acquiring five (5) separate search warrants. Those warrants were executed earlier this week on August 20, 2024 by both the Violent Gangs Narcotics Enforcement Team and Community Stabilization Unit, with assistance coming from both the City of Newburgh Police Department and Town of New Windsor Police Department.

After the raids were conducted, over a dozen firearms, a copious amount of illegal narcotics and more than a dozen suspects were all seized and taken into custody.

Firearms and Narcotics Seized

In total, seventeen (17) firearms were seized during the raid including...

1 AK 47

3 Rifles

4 AR Ghost Gun Pistols

2 Ghost Gun Pistols

1 Smith and Wesson Revolver

6 semi-automatic handguns

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

In addition, law enforcement also successfully seized...

3/4 Kilogram of Cocaine

4 ounces Crack-Cocaine

6 ounces of Heroin/Fentanyl

List of Suspects and Charges

In total, law enforcement was also successful in apprehending and arresting thirteen (13) suspects in the raid. The list of suspects and their associated charges are as follows...

Darryl Patterson , age 55 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (4 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail.

, age 55 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 degree (4 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail. Ulee Johnson Jr ., age 25 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (1 Felony Conviction) Released on his own Recognizance.

., age 25 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 degree (1 Felony Conviction) Released on his own Recognizance. Krista M. Decker , age 37 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree. Released on her own Recognizance.

, age 37 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 degree. Released on her own Recognizance. Theodore C. Campbell , age 39 from Jamaica: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree. Released on his Recognizance.

, age 39 from Jamaica: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 degree. Released on his Recognizance. J ames Turner , age 43 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Firearm and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (3 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail.

, age 43 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Firearm and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 degree (3 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail. Joel K. Gadsen , age 45 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (2 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail.

, age 45 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 degree (2 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail. Gerard Perkins, age 52 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (4 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail

age 52 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 degree (4 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail Roy Brown , age 63: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (4 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail

, age 63: Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 degree (4 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail Willie Mcleod , age 37 Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (2 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail

, age 37 Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 degree (2 Felony Convictions) Remanded to Orange County Jail Morgan Secreto , age 41 from Englewood, New Jersey: Criminal Sale of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd degree, Remanded to Orange County Jail

, age 41 from Englewood, New Jersey: Criminal Sale of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 degree, Remanded to Orange County Jail Paul Reid , age 50 from Jamaica: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (1 Felony Conviction) Released on his Recognizance.

, age 50 from Jamaica: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 degree (1 Felony Conviction) Released on his Recognizance. Tiffany Rosa-Smaha , age 42: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1 st degree - Remanded to Orange County Jail

, age 42: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1 degree - Remanded to Orange County Jail Joseph Stegall, age 32 from Newburgh: Criminal Sale of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (2 Felony Convictions) remanded to Orange County Jail

Get our free mobile app

At this time, there is no information on when any of the arrested suspects will be appearing in court. We will continue to provide updates on this story if or when new information becomes available.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State