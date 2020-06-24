A fire ripped through a historic New York campground that was called the "summer White House" for a former President.

Recently, a fire broke out at White Pine Camp in Paul Smiths at a camp workshop and spread quickly to the long lodge building and an adjacent cabin.

"Our anniversary weekend ended abruptly when Andrew heard a strange noise as we were finishing dinner. He ran outside to see that the building 25 feet behind ours at historic 100-year-old White Pine Camp was on fire. It was a workshop and it was fully engulfed. I called 911. We are safe and heading home and fire and police are on the scene. But the cabin where we were staying is now fully engulfed and it is spreading. It spread through our cabin within 4 minutes as we watched," Amy Fisher Quinn wrote on Facebook about the fire.

No one was injured and thanks to fast-acting firefighters many cabins were saved, with only minor physical and smoke damage, according to officials from White Pine Campe. However, a number of cabins were destroyed in the blaze.

"The fire completely destroyed the Workshop, Kirkwood, Mrs Otis, Guides Cabin, Osgood and Longfellow Cabins as well as the Seamstress loft used to house staff when at camp," White Pine Camp wrote on Facebook.

A GoFundMe was started to help rebuild the camp. Camp officials say while they have insurance, they don't think it will cover everything. As of this writing, over $6,300 has been raised.

"White Pine Camp is one of the few remaining Adirondack Great Camps of the post-Gilded Age. Its unique architecture combines the traditional “Adirondack Great Camp” design with a pre-modern architectural style. In 1926 it served as the summer White House for Calvin Coolidge, and for more than a dozen years it has been lovingly restored from near ruin by a small group of owners to become a historic site and small Inn. Thousands of people have stayed at White Pine, calling the camp their home for a day, or for weeks, as they relax and enjoy the wonders of the Adirondack Park," the GoFundMe states.

White Pine Camp features 13 unique cabins and cottages with soaring rooflines, hand-built Adirondack style furniture, stone fireplaces or wood stoves and breathtaking views, officials say.

In 1926, from July until mid-September, White Pine Camp served as the "summer White House" for then-President Calvin Coolidge and his family, according to the White Pine Camp's website.

During his time there, Coolidge welcomed in a future president, then-Secretary of Commerce, Herbert Hoover, as well as governors, ambassadors, labor and business leaders and cabinet members. Coolidge reportedly spent more time fishing then he did working during his time at the camp.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.