Everything Coming to HBO Max in July

I gotta say: I’m enjoying HBO Max. Its library could certainly be more comprehensive (and I do miss the old Filmstruck days), but I’ve been watching something on there almost every night of late. (You may have noticed it’s been the focus of my quarantine viewing column lately.) I have to admire any streaming service that allows me to screen both Gold Diggers of 1933 and also Home Alone. Which I have done in recent weeks.

Next month, the service will add a bunch of catalogue titles, including a slew of animated DC Comics movies, George Lucas’ American Graffiti, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, and recent theatrical releases like Last Christmas, Motherless Brooklyn, and Harriet. They’ve also got a new series called Expecting Amy, which they describe as “an unfiltered and intimate view into comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour creating a stand-up special during her difficult pregnancy.”

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in July.

July 1:

Absolute Power, 1997

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

American History X, 1998

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Angus, 1995

August Rush, 2007

The Bachelor, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998

Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017

Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017

The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005

Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016

Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010

Batman: Year One, 2011

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

Beerfest, 2006

The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)

Bishop's Wife ,The, 1947

Blade 2, 2002

Blade, 1998

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Work, 2002

Born to Be Wild, 1995

Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can, 2002

Clara's Heart, 1988

The Conjuring, 2013

Cop Out, 2010

Creepshow, 1982

Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)

The Departed, 2006

Dirty Dozen, The, 1967

Dirty Harry, 1971

Doc Hollywood, 1991

Dolphin Tale, 2011

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)

The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)

The Enforcer, 1976

The Exorcist, 1973

Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)

Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)

Four Christmases, 2008

Fred Claus, 2007

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010

Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017

The Gauntlet, 1977

Get Smart, 2008

Good Girls Get High, 2019

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011

Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009

Green Pastures, The, 1936

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Guy Named Joe, A, 1943

Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Heartbreak Ridge, 1986

Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945

Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)

In Secret, 2014 (HBO)

In Time, 2011 (HBO)

Inkheart, 2009

Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002

J. Edgar, 2011

Jack Frost, 1998

Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014

John Q, 2002 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010

Justice League: Doom, 2012

Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013

Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015

Justice League: War, 2014

Miramax

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Last Samurai, The, 2003

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016

The Letter, 2020 (HBO)

Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)

Little Big League, 1994

Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)

Little Nicky, 2000

The Longest Yard, 2005

Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)

Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985

Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)

Malibu's Most Wanted, 2003

Mars Attacks, 1996

Megamind, 2010

Message In A Bottle, 1999

Michael, 1996

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999

Money Talks, 1997

Monkey Trouble, 1994

Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Mr. Nanny, 1993

Munich, 2005 (HBO)

Music and Lyrics, 2007

Nancy Drew, 2007

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon, 1993

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)

New Looney Tunes

Now and Then, 1995

Orphan, 2009

Osmosis Jones, 2001

Warner Bros.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985

The Polar Express, 2004

Pop Star, 2005

Power, 1986

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)

Rich and Famous, 1981

Right Stuff, The, 1983

Rumor Has It, 2005

Saving Private Ryan, 1998

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985

Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)

Something to Talk About, 1995

Space Jam, 1996

Spies Like Us, 1985

Star Trek, 2009

Stay, 2005 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018

Superman II, 1981

Superman III, 1983

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987

Superman Returns, 2006

Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Superman: Unbound, 2013

Sweet November, 2001

Take the Lead, 2006

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, 2006

Tequila Sunrise, 1988

The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Tightrope, 1984

Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993

The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)

Troy, 2004

True Crime, 1999

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Unforgiven, 1992

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What's Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)

Women, The, 2008

Wyatt Earp, 1994

Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010

Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005

Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

July 3:

Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)

July 4:

Midway, 2019 (HBO)

July 7:

Blue Exorcist, Seasons 1 & 2

Your Lie in April, Season One

91 Days, Season One

July 9:

Close Enough, Season Premiere

Expecting Amy, Docuseries Premiere

Universal Pictures

July 11:

Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale (HBO)

Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

July 13:

Foodie Love, Series Premiere

July 14:

Inuyasha, Season One

Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere

July 15:

Smurfs, Season One

July 16:

House of Ho, Series Premiere

July 17:

Abuelos, 2020 (HBO)

July 18:

Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

July 21:

Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons 1-3

Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season One

July 23:

Tig N Seek, Series Premiere

July 24:

Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

La Gallina Turuleca, 2020 (HBO)

HBO

July 25:

Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

July 28:

Aldnoah.Zero, Season One

Mob Psycho, Season One

Stockton On My Mind, Documentary Premiere

July 30:

The Dog House - UK Edition, Season 1

Frayed, Series Premiere

July 31:

Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)