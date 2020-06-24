Happy Birthday Jeff Beck

Today one of my favorite guitarists celebrates his birthday. That guitarist is Jeff Beck, and he is 76 today. He sure doesn't look 76. He looks the same as he did years ago. And he still plays like nobody's business. I guess he's had a lot of practice.

I have had the pleasure of seeing Jeff Beck twice in the past few years. Both times were at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston. It is a great place to see a show no matter where your seats are, but we were very lucky. The first time we saw him was from the second row, the next time was from the eighth row. And both shows were amazing. Jeff has a great command over his guitar and the audience. If you ever get the chance to see Jeff Beck, do it. You won't be sorry. And chances are you'll spot some respected musicians in the audience. I did at both shows. Jeff Beck is a musician's musician.

Happy 76th Birthday, Jeff Beck. Thanks for all the great music through the years. I hope there are many more years to come.

