I like thousands upon thousands of people wake up early in the morning to get ready for another day of work. That process of getting ready for work would not be possible without a cup of coffee first thing when I get out of bed. I also like to stay in bed as long as humanly possible before leaving for work as well, so it's a good thing that I have my Keurig coffee machine at home that can make me a cup of coffee quickly. This brings me to a story I saw today that honestly, I'm surprised I hadn't heard about until now.

Keurig K-Cup "False Advertisement"

Apparently, Keurig, the company that made my beloved coffee maker, settled a lawsuit for $10 million dollars. The lawsuit was filed in reference to their K-cups and what evidently amounted to a poor choice in labeling and or "false advertisement."

Back in 2016, Keurig announced that they would be manufacturing K-cup coffee pods that would be recyclable. However, that did not go as planned. K-cups apparently are unable to be recycled and there are a few reasons for this.

First off is the fact that K-cups after usage aren't cleaned. The used coffee grinds just stay in the pod. Secondly, K-cup pods are also "too small" to be recycled.

There was also one final issue with the inability to recycle K-cup pods.

According to a report from Greenpeace...

only one recycling facility in the United States accepts the K-cups.

Keurig K-Cup Settlement

As previously stated, Keurig agreed to a $10 million dollar settlement regarding this case. In addition to the settlement price tag, Keurig was able to claim no admission of wrongdoing. Keurig's own statement on the matter was that they stood by their original wording on the packaging of their products while also acknowledging that...

clearly communicating how to recycle our K-cup pods where accepted is a responsibility that we take seriously.

The final day to file a claim and get your own piece of this settlement is actually today, January 9th, 2023. So if you are someone who has purchased K-cups over the last several years, you could have a piece of this settlement.

As for the individual payout, get ready to be paid a whopping...$36. Actually, to be completely accurate, you could be awarded anywhere between $5 and $36. So if you feel like going through the process, you may at the very least be able to buy yourself a cup of coffee.

