Festa! Memorial Day Weekend Italian Festival Returns for 32nd Year

While Memorial Day typically kicks off the summer season globally, here in the Hudson Valley, there's a yearly event that many look forward to that officially signals that summer is here.

Presented by the Joe DiMaggio Lodge 2248 Sons and Daughters of Italy, the 32nd Annual Italian Festival will return to the East Fishkill Rec, 392 Rt-376, Hopewell Junction NY 12533 for Memorial Day weekend.

Running Thursday May 27 6-10pm, Friday May 28 from 6-10pm, Saturday May 29 4-10pm and Sunday May 30 4pm-10pm, the event features food and entertainment for the entire family, all weekend long, and a fireworks display on Sunday night.

Some highlights to look forward to include live music each night (Friday - Bob Martinson, Saturday - Harvest, Sunday - Cloud Nyne), plenty of rides and games for the kids, and local food vendors including the Lodge's infamous sausage and peppers!

Admission, parking and music entertainment are always free of charge.

The event is completely outside, and they will be following all CDC and New York State county department headlines. According to their event information, all rides, games and food locations will have hand sanitizer stations.

Last year's Italian Festival, like many other annual local celebrations, was canceled due to COVID-19. The promotion for this event was a welcome indication that things are heading in a positive, more 'normal' direction.

I'm sure this resonates with other Hudson Valley locals, but I have such amazing memories of going to 'The Festa' - as my friends and I always called it. Who was driving, which nights we were going, and our favorite part, seeing our Italian teacher serving up some of our favorite Italian foods!

More information about the weekend's festivities can be found on their facebook page, or through the event website.

