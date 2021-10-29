‘Federal Fugitive’ Flees on I-84, Caught Hiding in Hudson Valley

A federal fugitive fled custody on I-84 and was later caught hiding in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, members of the Monticello Police in conjunction with the United States Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force announced the arrest of Jason “Critter” Lajoie.

Police describe the 45-year-old as being an "escaped federal fugitive."

Lajoie was being held in federal custody on weapons and drug offenses. He was granted a furlough in order to attend a funeral in the State of Rhode Island.

On Sunday, Lajoie escaped from a transport vehicle on I-84 in Pike County, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday the U.S.M.S. Fugitive Task Force developed information that Lajoie was located in a room at the Inn At Monticello at 392 Broadway in the Village of Monticello.

Following surveillance of the location, officers made entry to room #301 at 10:45 PM Wednesday evening and arrested Lajoie without incident.

Lajoie was taken into custody by U.S.M.S and transported to Federal Court in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Additionally assisting was the Sullivan County Sheriff Office.

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

