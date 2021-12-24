Feast of the 7 Fishes: The Italian Thanksgiving
Growing up Italian in New Jersey my family always celebrated the "Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. Personally, I like that meal so much better than Thanksgiving. It's even healthier for you. Notice we have a Mediterranean diet but nowhere do I see the Thanksgiving Diet.
So what exactly are the 7 fishes? It depends on who you ask and what they serve. If my sons had their way, Swedish Fish and Pepperidge Farm Gold Fish would replace the scungilli and baccala. But to each their own.
I remember my grandmother's house on Christmas Eve when my hundreds of aunts, uncles and cousins gathered around the table that seemed to stretch from the living room in Union City all the way to Hoboken. My grandparents had 15 children. For them, "The Tonight Show" was a night light.
The meal would start with an antipasto consisting of clams on a half shell, oysters, shrimp cocktail, whitefish, tuna salad, scungilli salad
"I’m Polish….we do 7 vodka’s."
Steve's reply: "Potato goes very well with fish"
"Shrimps, clams, mussels, lobster tails, flounder, cod, stuffed calamari"
Pretzel flavored [Goldfish]
Cheddar cheese-flavored [Goldfish]
Goldfish colors
Whole grain cheddar flavored [Goldfish]
Xtra cheddar flavored [Goldfish]
S’mores Goldfish for dessert"
Bob O'Brien Leszczak reply: "ewwww"
