Looking For A Hangover Cure? Experts Say Drink a Milkshake

In my younger days, I was quite the partier. I know, you're shocked by that. I seem so sweet and pure. (insert sarcasm)

Anyway, you could say I have been around the hangover bend quite a few times. Hence one of the reasons that in my older years, I choose not to ever be in a too drunk and then severely hungover situation

Even on special occasions, I never over do it. The severe flu-like feeling that you get the morning after, is way too much for me.

When I was over doing it, I literally tried everything, before I drank and after, to prevent or cure a hangover, but nothing has worked.

A couple of years ago, I read that drinking a banana milkshake can cure a hangover. That in itself made me feel sick. It sounds like it would make your hangover worse! I love bananas, but a banana milkshake, when you feel like you wanna throw up, sounds awful.

But, I'm willing to consider that it might work, especially after I investigated this theory, by consulting YouTube. Here is what I found out.

I also, of course, Googled it. According to thehealthydrinker.com,

Bananas also contain healthy amounts of magnesium and potassium, which are depleted with the consumption of alcohol and also contribute to the booze blues. Plus, they are loaded with natural sugars that the body needs replenished following a night of festivities. They may or may not be the “world’s most perfect food,” but it is a fact that bananas do help cure hangovers.

Sounds good to me! I'm going to the store stock up on bananas. Be right back.

In the mean time, if you are still skeptical, about the effectiveness of bananas on a hangover, here is hangover advise from a doctor.

