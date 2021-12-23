Welcome New Year 2022 with New York’s First Day Hike Program

Hard to believe that a New Year (2022) is almost here? Crazy, right? As businesses open, close and then re-open once again, as we put our masks on, to take them off, only to be required to put them on again, there is one place that usually lets us be free, the outdoors.

There are a few 'things' that I try to do on the first day of a new year, one of which is clean my house. I believe that it will mean my house will be clean all year long, that and I am overall a 'tidy' freak.

The other think that I really try to do every January 1, is head outside. Whether it is on an official trail or just a walk around the immediate area, I really do try to get a walk in and get some fresh are. As of this writing, it is not required for us to mask up on the New York State Trails, and while that could always be subject to change, let's plan on being outside while we can.

There are a bunch of "First Day Hikes" planned already across the Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Catskills and Capital Region for January 1, will you join in on one of those? Or maybe you will check out a few of the great places to hike below and join in on one of those? Get out and have a great 2022.

Maybe these are a few more hikes for you to accomplish in 2022?

This might be a little scary? But you can handle it.

