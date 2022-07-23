ALERT: FDA Issues Large Recall on Popular Household Good

Double check your pantry and kitchen to make sure you haven't purchased it. We're all super busy so it can be hard to keep up with everything that's going on in the world. I always try to pay attention to food recalls because I have a ton of friends who cook and usually one of them has one of the items in their home. A new recall was recently issued by the Food and Drug Administration and it's on a pretty popular kitchen item.

What product is being recalled?

According to officials, Daily Harvest French Lentil and Leek Crumbles is being recalled after customers reportedly complained after consuming the product and said it caused gastrointestinal illnesses and abnormal liver functions. Yikes, that is not something you want to mess with.

What should you do if you bought or sold the product?

People are being advised to not eat, sell or service the product to anyone. Also, double check your freezer and make sure you don't have any hidden in the back (that's always my place for things). If you are experiencing any of the symptoms above please contact your healthcare provider right away. Thankfully, no other Daily Harvest products are included in the recall.

New York is one of the listed states in the recall, but the FDA said they are still investigating the claims and more information is expected to come out about it. Be careful and cautious out there.

