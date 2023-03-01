FBI: Top New York Official Found With Guns, Fake FBI Badges In Hudson Valley

A deputy mayor from the Hudson Valley is accused of possessing 16 assault weapons as well as many fake FBI and police badges confessed to a number of crimes.

On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that a former deputy mayor pleaded guilty to multiple felonies for illegal weapons possession.

Former Airmont Deputy Mayor Pleads Guilty to Multiple Felonies for Illegal Weapons Possession

Brian Downey pleaded guilty to six felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, stemming from the discovery of weapons during the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at his home in Airmont, NY on September 2, 2021.

Downey the former Airmont Deputy Mayor confessed to possessing two illegal assault weapons; to wit: a Colt Carbine semi-automatic rifle and an Aero Precision semi-automatic rifle; possessing two illegal silencers; to wit: a Surefire LLC, and an Advanced Aramet Coro M4-2000; and for possessing two illegal large capacity feeding devices; to

wit: two Magpul magazines that have the capacity to hold more than ten rounds of ammunition.

“Investigators from my office and many other law enforcement agencies were able to see this investigation through to a guilty plea. I commend them for dedication and hard work, striving to keep Rockland a safe community. Many thanks to the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Town of Ramapo Police Department, and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation," District Attorney Tom Walsh said.

Downey faces two years in prison when sentenced.

