‘TODAY’ Show Host From ‘Upstate New York’ Abruptly Leaves Show

"TODAY" show viewers were pretty confused when a popular co-anchor from "Upstate New York" suddenly disappeared mid-show.

"TODAY" anchor Savannah Guthrie abruptly had to leave the show on Tuesday.

Reason Why "TODAY" Anchor From Dutchess County Left Show

Mid-show, Guthrie tested positive for Covid, NBC News confirmed. She didn't appear on the hit morning show after 7:30 a.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Guthrie started feeling sick during the show and was tested. After the positive test, she left the show and headed home.

“By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a Covid test,” Sheinelle Jones told viewers around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. “It came back positive. So, of course, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Guthrie has a home in the Hudson Valley.

This marked the second time Guthrie has tested positive for COVID in the last year. She also tested positive for COVID in May 2022, according to NBC.

'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state