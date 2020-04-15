FBI Offers Reward in Search For Alleged Hudson Valley Bar Killer

A large reward is being offered for a local man who's considered armed and dangerous and is accused of killing a man at a Hudson Valley bar.

Bullets flew on Nov. 3, 2019, after a fight at the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine Sports Bar in Wallkill spilled into the parking lot. Matthew Napoleoni, 23, of Middletown was fatally shot in the parking lot of business, police say.

Back in November, following an investigation, police identified Jamaad Murphy, 26, of Middletown as the murder suspect, but still haven't located Murphy.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Murphy.

He’s described as 5’10” about 180 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Rachel.” He has used the following aliases: Dyzier or Tyzier Lewis and Jaeden Monk, officials say. Police previously said he has “JM” tattooed on his right arm.

In hopes the public can assist in recognizing and locating Murphy, the State Police are releasing video of Murphy from the night of the murder.

Anyone with information regarding Murphy or his whereabouts could receive up to $10,000 for information that leads his arrest, Police say. Contact the FBI New York or the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

Murphy has ties to North Carolina and could be in that area. Murphy is to be considered armed and dangerous, police say.