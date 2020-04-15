Cuomo: ‘King Trump’ is ‘Breaking’ the Constitution

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns the only way the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse is if "the president creates a constitutional crisis."

On Monday during a White House briefing, President Donald Trump declared he has the absolute authority to say when the country will reopen. Northeast governors don't think that should be the case.

"The president basically declared himself King Trump, right?" Cuomo said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "The only way this situation gets worse is if the president creates a constitutional crisis."

Cuomo went on to say he would oppose reopening New York State if Trump declares the state must be reopened before Cuomo feels New York is ready.

"And then we will have a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades, where states tell the federal government, 'We're not going to follow your order.' It would be terrible for this country. It would be terrible for this president," Cuomo said "Morning Joe."

Cuomo added Trump's comments were "a breaking of the constitution."

On NBC's "Today" Cuomo said the 10th Amendment to the Constitution gives governors the power to reopen state economies.

"I don't know what the president is talking about, frankly,” he said on "Today". “We have a Constitution, the Constitution is based on a balance of powers.”

Trump fired back on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc," Trump tweeted. "I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!'

Cuomo responded to Trump again during his press briefing on Tuesday.

"The President said last night he has total authority for determining how and when states reopen, that is not an accurate statement," Cuomo said.

Cuomo added the "clearly spoiling for a fight" with state and local governments, but he will not engage.

"We don't have a king in this country. We don't want a king. So we have a constitution and we elect a president," Cuomo said. "This is a no-politics zone. The President will not have a fight from me. I will not engage him. If he wants a fight, he's not going to get it from me. What if they had a war, and nobody came? He's not getting a fight from me."