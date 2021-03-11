Fauci Warns About ‘4th Wave’ of COVID as New York Variant Spreads

Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm about a New York variant of COVID-19 and the possibility of a fourth COVID-19 wave.

Fauci appeared on CBS's "Face The Nation" and warned about the New York variant of COVID-19. According to President Biden's chief medical advisor on the pandemic, the New York variant of the virus is alarming because it has shown some resistance to antibody treatments and vaccines.

"It's not widespread yet, but it seems to be spreading pretty efficiently through the New York City metropolitan area and beyond. One of the things you have to be careful about is that when you get a variant that has the capability of being rather vigorous in its capability of spreading, and the fact is that it eludes a bit, not as much as the South African isolate, but it eludes a bit some of the protection from the antibodies, from monoclonal antibodies as well as the vaccine. The one thing you want to do is to make sure you do not allow that to continue to spread. Two ways to do that, get people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible, and above all, maintain the public health measures that we talk about so often, the masking, the physical distancing and the avoiding of congregate settings, particularly indoors. That's what you can do to prevent the spread of a worrisome variant," Fauci said on CBS.

Fauci is also concerned about a fourth wave and urged Americans to be careful as possible as the country starts to reopen.

"The message we're saying is that we do want to come back carefully and slowly. But don't turn that switch on and off because it really would be risky to have yet again another surge, which we do not want to happen because we're plateauing at quite a high level. Sixty to 70,000 new infections per day is quite high," Fauci added.

When discussing the possibility of a fourth wave, Fauci pointed to Europe's recent increase in cases, which is typically a couple of weeks ahead of the United States when it comes to the virus. He added that we are heading in the right direction, but we can't ease up now.

