Father’s Day Ultimate Grill Upgrade

101.5 WPDH wants to upgrade Dad's rusty old grill and hook him up with some juicy steaks for Father's Day.

The Boris & Robyn Show is looking for the saddest grills in the Hudson Valley and giving their owners a chance to upgrade their outdoor cooking game.

Simply upload a photo of your old grill below and fill out the form to be entered to win a brand new Weber grill and a gift package from Omaha Steaks. You can either enter yourself or snap a photo of Dad's grill as a Father's Day surprise.

Entries will be accepted through June 14, 2024.

Omahasteaks.com Omahasteaks.com loading...

One random winner will receive a brand new Weber Spirit grill from Milton Hardware and Building Supply on Route 9W in Milton and a deluxe Father's Day gift package from Omaha Steaks. Remember, if you're shopping for Dad be sure to check out packages starting at just $89 when you go to omahasteaks.com and use promo code BORIS at checkout.