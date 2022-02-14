Fatal Union Vale Single Car Crash Investigation Underway

A single car crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Union Vale man.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has reported that a one-car fatal car crash occurred in the Town of Union Vale on Verbank Club Road around 6:30 pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the accident.

The Sheriff's Office reports that around 6:30 pm on Saturday evening, Deputies responded to the site of Verbank Club Road near North Clove Road after reports of a serious crash. Preliminary investigations indicate that a 28-year-old Union Vale man later identified as Avinash Harrindranauth was driving a 2021 Audi Q5 south on Verbank Club Road, and allegedly failed to navigate a hill crest and slight curve in the roadway, and the vehicle ended up leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Harrindranauth, was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where he was later pronounced dead.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit, at the time of this report, unsafe speed is said to be a primary factor. Additional details regarding the incident may be released as the investigation continues and they become available.

In addition to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, first response assistance was provided by the New York State Police, Union Vale Fire Department, LaGrange Fire Department, and EMStar.

