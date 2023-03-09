Overnight Rescue Attempt for Fatal Accident on New York Lake

A rescue attempt ended in tragedy in upstate New York after Forest Rangers responded to a report of a missing man.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) reported that rangers responded late Saturday night after a New York man failed to return from a snowmobile excursion. It was suspected that the 71-year-old had fallen through the ice on Schroon Lake.

Rangers on Schroon Lake in New York with air boat (NYS DEC) Rangers on Schroon Lake in New York with air boat (NYS DEC) loading...

Search for Missing Man in Schroon Lake, NY

NYS DEC rangers used an airboat to attempt to locate the missing man, but winter weather thwarted an easy search. After responding to the request for assistance at 2:15am on March 4th, the victim was located by rangers more than six hours later, at 8:47am. The man was pronounced deceased. While an investigation into the accident in New York is ongoing, another man was recently able to be rescued under similar conditions.

M man who fell through the ice while trying to save a dog who fell through the ice was recently rescued in Wisconsin (Racine County Sheriffs Office via Facebook) A man who fell through the ice (while trying to save a dog who fell through the ice) was recently rescued in Wisconsin (Racine County Sheriffs Office via Facebook) loading...

Man and Dog Rescued from Frozen Lake

In a story that has gained national attention, police in Racine, Wisconsin were able to save both a man and dog who had fallen through the ice on another frozen lake. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera (below) as police used specific water rescue tools to pull the man to shore.

Ice Risks in New York State

With warmer weather approaching and ice melting, it's especially dangerous for any person or animal to attempt to traverse frozen ponds and lakes. Myriad rescues and rescue attempts all across the county point to the risks and consequences that have too-often proved fatal.

As was evidenced in Wisconsin, it's not just humans who need to be rescued. Check out photos from a dramatic Hudson River rescue of a local dog below, and keep scrolling to see how first responders were able to save another dog trapped in a crevasse in Minnewaska State Park.

