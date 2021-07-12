4 Reasons Carmel, NY Is Better Than Your Town

We ❤ Carmel!

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we start up a new week by spinning our poorly constructed "wheel O' towns" to shine the light on one town in the greater Danbury, Hudson Valley area. After a rip-roaring spin this week, our wheel landed on the town of Carmel, so let's learn a little bit about Carmel.

Carmel, located in Putnam County, is a town in the area that I've only been to a few times and at first, I thought it had one of my favorite diners for sandwiches, but was told that I have my towns mixed up...LOL! The Eveready Diner near Home Depot off of 84, has some of the best club sandwiches I've ever had, all GREAT, but that's Brewster NOT Carmel...WHOOPPS, my bad!!!

Food Choices

Carmel does have some great places for amazing food! We got a bunch of recommendations of good places to try out including, Limni, located on Route 311 in Carmel, for pizza and more Mia texted us that we need to try Gappy's on Route 52, she also recommended Scoops and More for dessert.

Famous Name in Wrestling History

Linda texted us that a wrestling hall of famer, Captain Lou Albano was from Carmel. Growing up a wrestling fan, he was one of my favorite managers ever!! if you don't remember Captain Lou, he played the father character in the Cyndi Lauper "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" music video. He also worked alongside Hulk Hogan, The Wild Samoans and many more super popular wrestlers from the 80's.

YouTube

Hiking

We got a text from Mary who told us that a great hike can be found in Carmel at Mt. Ninham. The hike takes most an hour or two and once you get to the top you can climb the 8-story Mt. Ninham fire tower.

The British Are Coming

A big moment in American history took place in Carmel. Alexa texted us that Sybil Ludington rode through Carmel on her steed Star, to warn “the British were coming” during the Revolutionary War. According to Roadside America, in 1777, 16-year-old Sybil Ludington rode 40 miles,(more than twice the distance ridden by Paul Revere) from Danbury, Connecticut, to Carmel, New York, warning everyone that the British were planning to attack Danbury. There is an amazing statute to remember the event in Carmel, it's located on Gleneida Avenue.

What else should we know about Carmel? Call or text through the Wolf app and don't forget every Monday at 6:45 a.m. we spin the wheel and will have a brand new hometown of the week.

