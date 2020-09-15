Wouldn't it be great if there was a safe and fun day that you could enjoy with your family and other families in the community? Where you could socialize in a beautiful setting where all safety protocols will be followed and adhered to? That day is coming up later this month.

The Kiwanis Club of Southern Dutchess County is hosting a Family Fun Day at Camp Hillcroft on Route 55 in LaGrangeville on Sunday, Sept. 27. There will be three sessions, 11AM - 1PM, 1:30PM - 3:30PM, and 4PM - 6PM. The day will include a craft fair, creative crafting, raffles, food trucks and live music. Social distance protocol and sanitizing requirements will be followed and maintained.

Tickets for each session are limited so that everyone can be accommodated while following Covid-19 regulations. You can sign up for one of the sessions here, or visit the facebook event page for more information. To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Southern Dutchess County and their mission, visit their facebook page.