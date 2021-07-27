Family Dog Fights Off Coyote To Save Little Girl [VIDEO]

A tiny dog is getting the international recognition it deserves for protecting its 10-year-old owner from a coyote just north of here in Toronto.

A 5 to 7 pound Yorkshire Terrier took on a wild animal several times its size, CTV News reported.

Lily Kwan, being chased by a coyote screamed for help while pulling her 6-year-old rescue Yorkie, Macy by her leash.

She had to let go of her dog's leash because Macy wasn't following her.

I ran to the sidewalk and started screaming for help; no one heard me," Kwan said. "I just saw this coyote trying to attack my dog. I tried to ring people's doorbells and knock on people's doors; this one neighbor actually let me in."

The event was captured on a home security camera: Macy turning around and confronting the coyote.

Macy is currently at the local vet having surgery to treat multiple puncture wounds from the coyote.

Kwan's Mom Dorothy said.

Coyotes have been reportedly seen in the neighborhood, Dorothy Kwan said... no one has made a concerted effort to trap them but feels lucky Macy survived and protected her daughter.

According to Cornell.edu:

Coyotes tend to avoid human contact. But recently, coyotes have been getting increasingly aggressive, in urban areas including southeastern New York state, attacking neighborhood pets on the fringe of urban and suburban areas.

Macy the Yorkie is expected to recover and be able to rejoin her family in the near future.

