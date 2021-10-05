Facebook Went Down and I’m Ashamed of What Happened Next

Facebook went down yesterday and I’m ashamed to say this, but I was freaking out. I’m not nearly as dependent on social media as a lot of people I know and I don’t even have a smartphone, yet I was still freaking out. And I couldn’t really figure out why. Am I really that addicted to Facebook? How did this happen?

I rarely post things on Facebook that don’t have to do with work or sharing something from the WPDH website. Okay, I occasionally will post pictures of my cats, but not very often. I’ve never posted a selfie and not one single picture of a meal. So why was I so upset? I guess it’s partly because I’ve become dependent on Facebook to ease my boredom.

I can spend hours scrolling through my newsfeed seeing what people are up to, checking out pictures of kids and animals whose parents I’ve never even met. I can look at profiles of people I went to school with or knew at some other point in my life. But it’s not all about curiosity and boredom.

Facebook is also a pretty good way to keep up with different things that are happening with the people I know. I hate to say it, but I do love the convenience of going to one website and being able to message several people. I tend to communicate with a lot of my friends on Facebook, mostly because I know that they’re just about always there. It’s also a great way to connect with our listeners.

Oh, Facebook, when did you become so important to me? You reeled me into your web of dependency and I didn’t even realize it. I’m not happy about it either. There was a time when I was resistant to your powers. A simpler time.

Am I too dependent on Facebook? The answer is yes. Has this little freaking out episode taught me anything? Yes. That I really want Facebook to come back up. Oh well, at least I learned something.

13 of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Locations to Explore this Fall The Hudson Valley is rich with haunted history. Here are some of the most, allegedly, haunted buildings and locations across the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.