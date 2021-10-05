Facebook Went Down and I’m Ashamed of What Happened Next
Facebook went down yesterday and I’m ashamed to say this, but I was freaking out. I’m not nearly as dependent on social media as a lot of people I know and I don’t even have a smartphone, yet I was still freaking out. And I couldn’t really figure out why. Am I really that addicted to Facebook? How did this happen?
I rarely post things on Facebook that don’t have to do with work or sharing something from the WPDH website. Okay, I occasionally will post pictures of my cats, but not very often. I’ve never posted a selfie and not one single picture of a meal. So why was I so upset? I guess it’s partly because I’ve become dependent on Facebook to ease my boredom.
I can spend hours scrolling through my newsfeed seeing what people are up to, checking out pictures of kids and animals whose parents I’ve never even met. I can look at profiles of people I went to school with or knew at some other point in my life. But it’s not all about curiosity and boredom.
Facebook is also a pretty good way to keep up with different things that are happening with the people I know. I hate to say it, but I do love the convenience of going to one website and being able to message several people. I tend to communicate with a lot of my friends on Facebook, mostly because I know that they’re just about always there. It’s also a great way to connect with our listeners.
Oh, Facebook, when did you become so important to me? You reeled me into your web of dependency and I didn’t even realize it. I’m not happy about it either. There was a time when I was resistant to your powers. A simpler time.
Am I too dependent on Facebook? The answer is yes. Has this little freaking out episode taught me anything? Yes. That I really want Facebook to come back up. Oh well, at least I learned something.