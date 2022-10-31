The Most Ridiculous Local Items for Sale on Facebook Marketplace

It's official: now I've seen everything. They say one person's trash is another person's treasure, but the local Facebook Marketplace here in the Hudson Valley has stretched that saying to its absolute limits. Check out some of the most ridiculous items (both awesome and preposterous) below.

ODD: Handmade Squirrel Costume in Kingston, NY

Just in time for Halloween, why not spring for a $60 handmade squirrel costume? The seller has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Facebook marketplace, and the listing boasts that the outfit is in "great" condition and will fit a size 3t. If you have your costume already prepped for this year, maybe a bit of high school nostalgia is more up your alley...

AWESOME: Two Sets of School Lockers in Wappingers Falls, NY

I have to admit, if you don't buy these lockers, I will. For $100 for a set, this looks like one of the coolest storage options available in the Hudson Valley. Sure they're not the blue-and-white of my hometown Rondout Valley Ganders, but these would look awesome in any garage (or kid's room!).

WEIRD: Yorkie for Sale in Wallkill, NY

First things first: what is a live animal doing on Facebook marketplace?! I want to make fun of the listing, but this one is tip-toeing into more serious territory. An animal is not furniture or old records, so seeing this yorkie listed for sale with no details about anything (owner or animal related) is distressing. Perhaps it's not surprising that this seller has less than a two-star rating. Ok... let's bring the mood back up!

AWESOME: Hot Dog Cart for Sale in Poughkeepsie, NY

Now THIS is something I can get behind. If you've ever dreamed about starting your own small business, this may be for you. The listing notes that you'll need to address some rust issues and get some new tires, but you could be up and running before springtime. $1,200 sounds a bit steep to me, but that's where negotiating skills come into play.

The good, the bad, and the ugly of Facebook Marketplace isn't limited to the Hudson Valley alone. Check out more of New York's all-star listings, including a literal hearse and legit backyard ice rink below.

