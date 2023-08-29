Eye Drops Sold In New York May Cause ‘Life-Threatening Infection’

Health officials are sounding the alarm regarding popular eye drops sold to New York State residents.

Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products is voluntarily recalling all lots of MSM DROPS 5%, 15% Solution, Dr. Berne’s Organic Castor Oil Eye Drops and Dr. Berne’s MSM MIST 15% Solution to the consumer level.

Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% and 15% Solution Eye Drops Due to Bacterial and Fungal Contamination

FDA FDA loading...

"FDA analysis has found one lot (lot 6786) of Dr. Berne's MSM DROPS 5% Solution to fail sterility with both bacterial and fungal contamination found in the product. Out of an abundance of caution, Dr. Berne's is recalling all other lots of the 5% and 15% strengths of MSM Solution and all lots of Dr. Berne’s Organic Castor Oil Eye Drops and Dr. Berne’s MSM MIST 15% Solution," the FDA states.

These products are used as lubricating eye drops and are packaged in 30 ml/1.014 oz. plastic bottles. All of the recalled items are sold through Dr. Berne’s website.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

FDA Makes 'Risk Statement'

FDA FDA loading...

The FDA released a "risk statement" and confirmed using these eyedrops could lead to a "life-threatening infection."

"Risk Statement: Using contaminated eye drops could result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection. To date, Dr. Berne’s has received 2 reports of adverse events related to this recall," the FDA states.

Dr. Berne’s is currently trying to reach out to its distributors and customers by e-mail and arranging for the return of its MSM DROPS 5% and 15% Solution and Dr. Berne’s Organic Castor Oil Eye Drops and Dr. Berne’s MSM MIST 15% Solution.

All should stop using the recalled products right away, the FDA notes.

FDA FDA loading...

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products at (877) 239-3777 or by e-mail at hello@drsamberne.com.

All should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using he recalled products. Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing