Exciting, State-of-the-Art Carnival Hits the Hudson Valley

We've got a winner! Get ready to win some prizes and enjoy some rides as a state-of-the-art carnival will be setting up in the Hudson Valley.

Campy's Blue Star Amusements, a family-owned amusement company is happy to be bringing their amazing family-friendly carnival experience to the Galleria at Crystal Run. They will be setting up the carnival in an outer lot of the mall center near Urban Air starting this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The dates the carnival will in town are June 10 through June 13, and then again June 16 through June 20.

I feel like we could all use a nice exciting night at the carnival with the kids, where we can just enjoy being able to do these things again. Admit it, you want to take a spin on the Gravitron, I know I sure do!

There will be spectacular rides including, the Ride of Fire and the Gravitron. There will be a number of rides for the kiddos from the Nascar Speedway to the Donald Duck experience. The carnival will offer easy-to-win games that are filled with prizes. Specialty food vendors will on hand as well.

The carnival is pretty good on the wallet as well, with admission being only $2, and children under 36-inches tall are free. Tickets for rides can be purchased at the carnival or in advance online. Tickets that are purchased online are offered at a 40 percent discount. Tickets online are 25-tickets for $15, or individual tickets can be purchase on sit for $1 each.

Each ride requires anywhere between four and eight tickets per ride. COVID-19 protocols are being followed at the carnival and temperatures will be taken during admission.

It's so refreshing that these events are back in the Hudson Valley!

