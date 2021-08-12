It’s always music to my ears when I hear about a new business or restaurant opening in the area. It’s important that we continue to support local companies and kept keeping them thriving in the Hudson Valley.

It’s exciting to see new restaurants start their journey and all that they bring to the community especially when it’s different from the rest.

A new restaurant has opened its doors to the Hudson Valley. Paul Smyth’s Twisted Fried Chicken & Waffles now proudly calls a local mall their new home. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown is known for a lot of things but most importantly now, fried chicken!

Paul Smyth’s Twisted Fried Chicken & Waffles is located on the lower level next to Javajo’s Coffee Bar. Congratulations to the team and staff behind this business.

I’m thankful that malls in the Hudson Valley are successful to this day because so many people benefit from it.

Malls serve as an outlet for people who want to just escape from something, enjoy window shopping or treating themselves to something special and running into familiar faces. Local store owners can have a chance to live out their dream while restaurants can do what they love and serve the community with delicious food.

I’ll be heading to the mall soon to check out Paul Smyth’s Twisted Fried Chicken & Waffles. It’s never easy to pass through Target without getting Starbucks but with this on my mind, I know I can do it.

In 2019, loyal customers of Paul Smyth's Twisted Fried Chicken And Waffles were upset when they learned about the closing of this business in two of their previous locations, New Windsor and Middletown.

As of today, August 13, 2021, there were over 390 comments of happy customers who are excited of the return of one of their favorite restaurants.

You can see the Facebook post here.

Find out more about their older locations and the story here.

Here are other restaurants to check out in the Galleria at Crystal Run while you shop.

Be sure to also visit 110 Grill, Jalapeno Mexican Grill and Sicilian Delight. You can also visit the menu behind Paul Smyth’s Twisted Fried Chicken & Waffles here

What’s your go-to food when shopping in a mall? Share with us.

Hudson Valley Summer Specialty Cocktails and Where to Find Them Summer 2021 Hudson Valley Cocktails never looked so good. Checkout all the different specialty drinks we found for you to enjoy in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz, Gardiner, Central Valley, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, Milton, West Point and Cornwall.