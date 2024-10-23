Enter to Win VIP Tickets to the Hudson Valley Beer, Whiskey & Wine Festival

Get ready for the best fall event you won't want to miss! Mark your calendars as the annual Hudson Valley Beer, Whiskey & Wine Festival returns on Saturday November 2nd at Barton Orchards. Tickets are currently on sale, and we have a pair of VIP tickets to giveaway so you can enjoy the ultimate VIP experience. See below on how to win:

On November 2nd at Barton Orchards, The Beer, Whiskey, and Wine Festival promises an unforgettable experience whether you're a specialty beverage enthusiast, or just a casual drinker looking for a fun day. Starting at 1pm until 5pm with a single ticket, attendees gain access to unlimited samples of an impressive selection of craft beers, specialty whiskeys, and fine wines. Upon arrival, each guest receives a sample glass to embark on an indulging journey through a world of our favorite brews, spirits and wines!

Beyond the tastings, the festival features a vibrant atmosphere filled with gourmet food trucks offering a variety of culinary delights to pair with the drinks. Guests can savor everything from artisanal snacks to hearty meals, ensuring there’s something for every palate. Additionally, the vendor market showcases local artisans and businesses, allowing attendees to discover unique products and take home a piece of the festival.

For those looking for a little adventure, the event includes a craft beer hayride and a whiskey corn maze, offering interactive and fun ways to enjoy the day. There’s also plenty of space to relax and engage in games like cornhole, making it a perfect outing for friends and families. With the added charm of a farm market and a delightful bakery, the festival is not just about drinking; it’s a celebration of community, flavor, and the joy of good company in the perfect fall weather. For those not interested in drinking and just want to enjoy the beautiful day at Barton Orchards, discounted designated driver tickets will be available to purchase at the door on the day of the event.

General admission tickets are on sale now, however the VIP tickets will enhance your experience even more if you're looking to make the most out of this sampling event! You will enjoy early access into the event before anyone else starting at 12pm, giving attendees a first taste at everything there is to offer. Additionally, you have access to the private VIP lounge which includes private bathrooms and specialty VIP samples not available anywhere else on site. Each VIP ticket holder will also receive a food voucher and a special VIP item!

These VIP tickets will not be available at the door, so grab them while you can or enter our contest to win a pair for free! Our lucky winner will be contacted the same week of the event. See you at the annual Hudson Valley Beer, Whiskey & Wine Festival!