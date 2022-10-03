Enter To Win VIP Tickets for Oktoberfest at Bear Mountain This Weekend

Grab your Lederhosen because Oktoberfest is back at Bear Mountain! They're celebrating every weekend from October 1st to the 23rd at the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area! Come enjoy delicious food, live music, fun activities, and beer!

They have an extensive food menu, full of classic german dishes, like Bratwurst, Schnitzel, and Giant Pretzels! They will have steins for you to enjoy your delicious beer in, which you can enjoy as you listen to the amazing live music! There will be activities to do throughout the day, including a kid's play area and a bounce house!

It's free to attend (just pay to park), so bring your family and friends to enjoy a day full of food and fun!

To let you enjoy even more of what Oktoberfest has to offer, we're giving away a pair of VIP tickets to the event, full of exclusive perks and free goodies!

