Enter to Win Tickets to See Def Leppard at Bethel Woods!

After 10 years, classic rock legend Def Leppard finally returns to Bethel Woods this Summer! The band makes their stop in the Hudson Valley on Sunday, July 20th with The Struts as their very special opening number. WPDH has a pair of reserved seated tickets and we’re giving you and a friend the chance to attend this unforgettable show. Make sure to read below to find out all the details about this free giveaway!

attachment-P4pk7kKuKA5Eydo7XHRm-sQrDCoJF-lTcfBO2dP-Cbs loading...

Over the span of their nearly 50 year career, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Def Leppard have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and have received RIAA diamond certifications on two of their records, Pyromania and Hysteria; both of which are featured in Rolling Stone’s list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”

Def Leppard’s musical style has been described as a mix of hard rock and metal with melodies & layered harmonies influenced by pop music. Singer Joe Elliott says the band is influenced by "everything from pure pop to downright hardcore rock,” and has cited Ian Hunter and Mott The Hoople among some of the band's earliest influences.

The band’s current lineup includes two of the three founding members of the group, Joe Elliot (vocals) and Rick Savage (bass); along with other longtime members Rick Allen (drums), Phil Collen (guitar), and Vivian Campbell (guitar). Their 2025 tour will surely be one to remember, and definitely not one you want to miss!

Tickets are on sale now and can be found on Ticketmaster or through the Bethel Woods official website. Enter our contest below for your chance to win a free pair of reserved seated tickets on WPDH!