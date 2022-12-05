Enter To Win: Tickets to Blackberry Smoke at Webster Hall in NYC on December 12th

Blackberry Smoke is heading to New York City for a concert this weekend! They will perform at Webster Hall on December 12th, along with some exceptional guests, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album The Whippoorwill!

Blackberry Smoke is the leader of present-day Southern rock n roll, with their perfect blend of country, blues, and rock sounds. They are also keeping the art of live music alive, performing a packed tour schedule all year round, and building a strong community of fans from around the world.

Their first album to land in the Top 40 on the Billboard charts was their third studio album The Whippoorwill, and in honor of its 10th anniversary, the band has gone on tour to celebrate! They will be performing some of their most loved songs off it, like "Ain't Much Left Of Me", and "One Horse Town".

