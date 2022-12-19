ENTER TO WIN: Season Lawn Passes For The Bethel Woods 2023 Concert Series

It's that time of year again when all of the concerts are being announced for the summer season, and we know how hard it is to pick which ones you should go to. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has already started revealing its 2023 concert lineup, and they all sound so amazing!

But how are we supposed to choose which concert to go to? Like, how can we pick between The Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain?? Don't you wish you could just go to every concert and skip the FOMO?

Well, we don't want you to miss out on ANY concerts next year, so that's why we're giving away a pair of season lawn passes to see EVERY concert at Bethel Woods this summer. With these passes, you can access any concerts that come to Bethel Woods, including ones that have yet to be announced and sold-out shows.

It's super simple to enter. All you have to do is enter your information below and we will contact you if you're our winner!