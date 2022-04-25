Enter To Win: Almost Queen at The Hart Theater, Albany Tonight!

Almost Queen is THE most authentic QUEEN tribute show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision needed to deliver the ultimate Queen tribute experience.

Almost Queen performs at The Hart Theater at The Egg in Albany on Friday, April 29th, and we have your exclusive chance to win tickets! To enter to win, simply sign up below!