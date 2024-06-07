Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to the American Flat Track Half Mile Race on 6/15!

Get ready for the return of the world's premier dirt track motorcycle racing championship at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown on Saturday, June 15th. We have your chance to win a pair of tickets to witness the adrenaline-pumping action of Round 7 of the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track championship!

This season promises an unforgettable experience for fans, and this will be a great race you won't want to miss. Bring your family along and indulge in live music, thrilling big-screen viewing, captivating vendor displays, exciting activities at the Kid Zone, and a delicious selection of food and beverage options.

Tickets for this event are on sale now on the American Flat Track website, but if you enter our contest below you could win a pair for free!