Think the perfect bracket is impossible? This could be your year to make history, more so than any Cinderella team in the college basketball tournament, and shock the world with an exquisitely perfect bracket. The Million Dollar Bracket Challenge gives you the chance to try your luck and walk off with $1,000,000. And we will pay out big for even a "pretty good" bracket, too.

Below, you can register for the Million Dollar Bracket Challenge. The tournament teams will be selected on Sunday, March 13. We’ll send out an email reminder after that, so you don't forget to fill out your brackets. Bookmark this page – when the tournament starts up on March 17, you can keep checking back to see how you're doing against other listeners and our DJs.

If you correctly predict 60 or more games, you win $10,000. If you correctly predict every game in the bracket, you win a million dollars!

Good luck!

Start my pick'em

Please read our full official contest rules to confirm your eligibility. The bracket will be updated with teams following selection announcements on March 13. The (4) play-in games on March 17 are byes -- no prediction required. Predictions are required only for the (63) games beginning Thursday, March 17. Play-in game teams will initially be displayed together as one selection, until the winner is determined, at which time, the losing team will be removed. Questions? Contact us with issues registering or filling out your bracket.