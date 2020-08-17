Enjoy the Walkway at Night this Friday

Have you had the chance to enjoy the beautiful views from the Walkway Over the Hudson? They are some of the best views in the Hudson Valley, and it's especially incredible at night. You can find out for yourself this Friday night, Aug. 21, from 8:30 - 10:30PM. And they're making sure it's both fun and safe.

The Friends of the Walkway nonprofit organization is pleased to once again offer the opportunity to enjoy amazing Hudson Valley views after dark from 212 feet above the Hudson River at the first Walkway at Night of 2020. With the moon hanging high in the sky and the Mid-Hudson Bridge twinkling in the distance, there is truly nothing like a moonlit evening on the World’s Longest Elevated Pedestrian Bridge.

To comply with New York State guidelines, attendance at this event is strictly limited to 50 attendees per gate per timeslot, and they cannot accommodate any walk-ins. Everyone, including children, must reserve a ticket for entry.

Walkway members are welcome to attend at no cost. Non-members can register for $5. For the full list of event guidelines and to find out how to reserve tickets, visit the event facebook page or the Walkway Over the Hudson website.