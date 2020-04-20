Enjoy Some Wings on Us

Radio station isolation week 6. I must admit it's going quicker than I thought it would. And there seems to be some light at the end of this tunnel, although it's a pretty long tunnel. But we are getting through this together, and Boris and I are so grateful that you are spending your mornings with us. And we want to say thank you with some checken wings.

This week on The Boris and Robyn Show, we will be giving out $25 gift cards to Wingstop in Middletown. There are a lot of things that we're not allowed to do right now, but eating isn't one of them. In fact, it's one of the few things we can still do and enjoy. So, why not have some chicken wings? Just be listening at 7:45 for your chance to win.

And Boris and Robyn's Social Distancing Dollars is going strong. Listen for the codeword, enter it on either the WPDH website or by using the WPDH mobile app. You might pick up a thousand bucks, and you'll be in the running for ten thousand!

We will also be keeping you updated with the latest news from Bobby Welber, traffic from Nancy Reamy, rock news, stoner report, the Veterans Update with Commander Tom and other things to make you smile and hopefully laugh. Remember, we're all in this together. Thank you so much for listening.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.

