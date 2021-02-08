Enjoy a ‘Secluded, Unique, Romantic’ Treehouse in Hudson Valley

A treehouse in the Hudson Valley is a place once only imagined in an adult's dreams.

In New York State, the Willow Treehouse in Ulster County was named the most popular Airbnb in the Empire State, according to Airbnb.

The "secluded, unique and romantic" treehouse is located in Willow and costs $360 per night. The website says the treehouse can accommodate two guests and comes with a king bed, a couch, floor mattress, one bath, an outdoor hotub, a swimmable pond and more.

You won't have to travel far if you want to check out the most popular Airbnb in all of New York State. Airbnb calls it a "wish list wanderlust.”

Airbnb recently announced its "wish list wanderlust.” A list of the "Most Wish Listed Stays in 50 States."

Here's what Airbnb has to say about the Willow Treehouse:

The Willow Treehouse is settled among the trees, overlooking a small, swimmable pond, on a wooded property 15min away from the town of Woodstock. It is cozy, yet has all you need to cook dinner, enjoy reading, chilling, or swimming. Separate spaces for chilling, writing a novel or enjoying the view. The sleeping loft is accessible by a ladder, and you would have to walk in with your luggage, so pack lightly. It is perfect for couples and solo adventurers. The space

Designed by Antony Gibbon and built by William Johnson the Treehouse is a passion project that came to life. Guest access

The pond is shared with the main house.

Hot tub is heated with firewood. Other things to note

The Treehouse is located on a 34 acres property that also includes our main house. The pond is shared with the main house.

Below are photos of this "wish list wanderlust.”

Photos: Treehouse in Hudson Valley Most Popular New York Airbnb

