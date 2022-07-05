‘Electric’ Actress Found Dead In New York River

An actress who appeared in countless hit TV shows was found dead in a river in New York State. Police are continuing to investigate.

On June 26, 2022, at 8:10 a.m., New York State Police from Troop D responded to 33753 Old Farm Road in the town of Cape Vincent, Jefferson County for a reported possible drowning.

New York Woman Found Dead in St. Lawrence River

Google Google loading...

When troopers, along with Cape Vicent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, they discovered a woman dead in the St. Lawrence River.

"The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming, New York State Police stated in a press release. "The victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death."

Actress Found Dead In New York River

Once removed from the river the woman was identified as 61-year-old Mary T. Mara from Cape Vincent, New York. PEOPLE confirmed Mary T. Mara is a well-known actress who appeared in ER and Criminal Minds.

ER Television Stills Getty Images loading...

"I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off-Broadway," Mara's manager Craig Dorfman told PEOPLE. "She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. (She was) one of the finest actresses I ever met. She will be missed."

Mara was spending time at her sister's New York summer home near the St. Lawrence River when the drowning accident occurred.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Mara appeared in many other hit TV shows including, Criminal Minds, ER Nash Bridges, NYPD Blue, Law & Order, Ray Donovan, The Practice, Gideon's Crossing, Star Trek: Enterprise, Lost, Dexter and Shameless, as well as appearances in Ally McBeal, Judging Amy, The West Wing, 7th Heaven, Monk, Nip/Tuck and Bones.

Mara retired in 2020 and moved back to New York.

Investigation Into Drowning in St. Lawrence River Ongoing

Google Google loading...

The investigation into the drowning is ongoing, police say.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides

Food the Year You Were Born

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.