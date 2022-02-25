Elderly Hudson Valley, NY Woman ‘With Heart of Gold’ Killed at Home

An elderly Hudson Valley woman "with a heart of gold" tragically lost her life.

On Wednesday, New York State Police identified the elderly woman who was killed in a fire in the lower Hudson Valley.

On February 16, 2022, New York State Police began investigating a fatal house fire in the Heritage Hills area of Somers.

On February 16 around 4:10 p.m., troopers from New York State Police Troop K were dispatched to assist Somers Fire Department in fighting a fully engulfed fire.

First responders found a single-story 80x40 condo unit with heavy smoke and fire showing. Neighbors reported two people trapped.

Due to heavy fire conditions, a thorough search of the residence was delayed, officials say.

The fire was under control at approximately 6 p.m. and fully extinguished at just before 11 p.m.

The fire was contained to two residential units. One resident, the sole occupant of the building, was found deceased in the building. Her name wasn't released because police were waiting for positive identification of the victim.

On Wednesday, the Westchester County Office of the Medical Examiner and State Police Investigators positively identified the victim as 74-year-old Colleen McCormack of Westchester County.

"You have a heart of gold, dear Colleen. I love you," Lisa Brizard wrote.

The New York State Police investigation is still ongoing and the official cause of the fire is undetermined, pending the completion of the investigation, officials say.

This investigation remains ongoing with the Westchester Cause and Origin team, police say.

Croton Falls, Mahopac, Yorktown, Buchanan, Katonah, and Mount Kisco fire departments were all on the scene providing mutual aid to Somers F.D.

